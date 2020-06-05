11 gamblers held with Rs 19.82 lakh cash, weapons and cars in Jalandhar

Eleven gamblers were arrested with Rs 19.8 lakh cash, four weapons and five cars from a house in New Amardass Colony in Jalandhar.

The accused have been identified as Sucha Singh, 52, of Dialpur, Sandeep Sharma, 43, of Mitha Bazar, Davinder, 33, of Adampur, Vishal Bhalla, 41, of Babbia Mazar Katra Dullo, Mohit, 28, of Katra Dullo , Ricky, 36, of Hazat Nagar, Kamal Kumar, 37, of Tirath Road, Bhanu, 34, of Khoo Bambe Wala Gate, Kaushal Kumar, 33, Manohar Lal, 34, of Ram Bagh Kot Aatma Singh and Parveen Mahajan, 41, of Kharas Wali Gali near Amritsar bus stand.

Police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that following a tip-off, the cops raided in a house on Street No-3 in Guru Amar Dass Colony and arrested the accused. Police recovered Rs 19.82 lakh cash, three .32 bore revolvers, a .45 bore pistol, five cars and two gambling card boxes from their possession.

As per the police, the accused, Sucha Singh and Sandeep Sharma, are property dealers. They had sold the house, from they were arrested, to an NRI but had not handed over the keys to him.

The revolver seized from Sandeep belongs to one Joginder Pal, who is yet to be arrested. Both had been arrested with 30 others in Ludhiana in 2017 when cops had seized Rs 34 lakh.

A case under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, Disaster Management Act 2005, 13-3-67 Gambling Act and 25,27, 54 and 59 Arms Act in Police Station-1 has been registered.

The enforcement directorate and income tax department have also been informed.