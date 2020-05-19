Sections
Home / Cities / 11-month-old baby from Kalyan tests positive

11-month-old baby from Kalyan tests positive

An 11-month-old boy and his mother from Ambivli tested positive on Tuesday. They are among the 38 new cases recorded in Kalyan-Dombivli, taking the total case to 568. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal...

Updated: May 19, 2020 22:47 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

An 11-month-old boy and his mother from Ambivli tested positive on Tuesday. They are among the 38 new cases recorded in Kalyan-Dombivli, taking the total case to 568.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) said the baby’s father travels to Mumbai regularly as he works with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

“After the man tested positive last week, we conducted Covid test for the family. The baby and his 23- year-old mother have tested positive and are admitted to the civil hospital at Shastri Nagar,” said Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

KDMC also recorded one death on Tuesday, taking the total Covid deaths to 12. A 78-year-old woman living in Azade gaon in Dombivli died on May 16. Her Covid test report came on Tuesday.



“The woman had diabetes and hypertension,” said Dr Patil.

The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation also reported 10 positive cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 137.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sports activities to resume from May 25 in Ludhiana
May 19, 2020 23:41 IST
In Bengal, increase in testing but rise in cases the same
May 19, 2020 23:41 IST
Gujarat Covid tally crosses 12k-mark
May 19, 2020 23:39 IST
Congress’ buses yet to reach Noida
May 19, 2020 23:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.