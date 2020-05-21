16 more returnees test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal, taking total tally to 127

Himachal Pradesh has seen a spurt in Covid-19 cases since May 4, with a total of 81 people testing positive for the virus. (Representative Image)

Dharamshala/Shimla: Sixteen more people, including 11 with a travel history to Maharashtra and West Bengal, tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the state’s total coronavirus case tally to 127.

Six new cases were reported from Kangra district and five each from Solan and Hamirpur.

“With this, the number of active cases in the state has gone up to 69,” said special secretary, health, Nipun Jindal.

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said that the fresh cases in the district comprise a 41-year-old woman and five men aged between 21 years and 57 years.

They all returned from Mumbai recently and were institutionally quarantined at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas complex at Paraur near Palampur. They are being shifted to the Covid care centre at Baijnath.

In Solan, all five patients belong to Ramshehar in Nalagarh sub-division. They returned from West Bengal on May 15 and were under institutional quarantine at the Manpura centre, Jindal said, adding that they are being shifted to the Covid care centre.

Five Covid-19 patients have been reported in Hamirpur. Their travel history is being traced.

STEEPEST SPIKE SO FAR

Himachal Pradesh has seen a spurt in Covid-19 cases since May 4, with a total of 87 people testing positive for the virus.

Two people have died due to the virus during the period.

Forty-seven cases have been reported this week alone

Wednesday saw the steepest single-day spike in the state with a total of 18 cases.

Till date, the state has 127 Covid-19 cases, including three casualties.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 41 cases followed by Una with 19 cases and Hamirpur with 15 and Solan with 14 cases.

Thirteen cases have been reported in Chamba district, seven in Bilaspur, six in Mandi, four in Sirmaur and one each in Shimla and Kullu.

A total of 50 people have been cured of the virus in the state, including 14 people over the week.

So far, 21,147 people have been tested for Covid-19 in the state, while more than 23,000 are under active surveillance.