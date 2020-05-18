11 new cases in Gurugram, district tally at 204

Gurugram The district on Sunday reported 11 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), including that of one health worker. This follows the 14 new cases detected on Saturday. The total number of lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gurugram now stands at 204, of which 100 patients are currently hospitalised, while 104 patients have recovered, according to the district health department’s daily bulletin on Sunday.

Among Sunday’s new positive cases, one is a health worker affiliated to a hospital in Sector 10A, while one case each in Khandsa, Sector 9A and Ravi Nagar is confirmed to have been in close contact with previously confirmed positive cases. However, the health department did not share the contact histories of the remaining seven cases, though it was revealed that one of them worked as a security guard at a prominent private company’s office in Sirhaul, Sector 18.

As of Sunday, a total of 2.13% of the total number of samples tested in Gurugram have tested positive for Covid-19, up from just 1.10% on May 1. At the time, 5,736 samples from the district had been tested, of which 63 were positive. On Sunday, a total of 9,373 samples had been tested.

While health department officials have regularly maintained that the surge in new cases is due to an increase in testing, the data shows that the uptick in new cases has not been accompanied by a significant jump in testing numbers. When taken as a moving, weekly aggregate, the number of tests being conducted from Gurugram has remained stable over the past four weeks (despite a fourfold increase in positive cases during the same time).

For example, Gurugram tested 1,525 samples between April 17 and April 23. The following week (between April 24 and April 30), the number of new samples tested rose slightly, to 1,719. Then, between May 1 and May 7, the number of new samples tested fell, to 1,487, rising again to 1,787 new samples tested between May 8 and May 14.