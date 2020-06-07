Sections
11 new cases take Himachal Covid-19 count to 411

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 22:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dharamshala/Hamirpur

Eleven more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 411, officials said.

Four cases were reported from Kangra, two each from Hamirpur and Chamba and one each from Mandi, Shimla and Bilaspur, said Nipun Jindal, special secretary (health).

Active cases in the state have come down to 183 as twenty-nine people have recovered, he added.

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said among the fresh cases is a 16-year-old youth from Panchrukhi, who returned from Delhi on May 31. He was under institutional quarantine.



Another patient is a 33-year-old man from Naganpat area, who travelled back from Gurugram on May 26 and was under home quarantine. The third patient is a 46-year-old man from Dhaliara who came from Nakodar in Punjab on May 30 and was under institutional quarantine.

Besides, a 51-year-old woman from Fatehpur sub-division has also tested positive. She has no travel history but is a secondary contact of an already positive patient. Her contacts are being traced.

Two cases from Hamirpur include a 26-year-old man from Dhirwin village, who returned from Mumbai on May 18 and was under home quarantine.

The second patient, a 53-year-old man from Jahoo, returned from Delhi and was under institutional quarantine. Two cases were also reported in Chamba. Both are primary contacts of a Covid-19 patient.

The Mandi patient is a 28-year-old man who returned to Kangra in a flight from Delhi and from there he travelled in a taxi to his home in Lad-Bhadol tehsil of the district. He was under home quarantine.

One case has been reported from Shimla.

RECOVERY RATE MORE THAN 50%

The recovery rate of Covid-19 cases in Himachal has gone up to more than 50% as 29 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the tally of recovered patients to 219.

The second wave of Covid-19 cases hit Himachal on May 4. Since then, 345 people have tested positive for the virus. As many as 77 new cases have been recorded this week.

So far, eleven of the total twelve districts in the state are affected by Covid-19. Tribal district of Lahaul & Spiti is the only Covid-free district.

Hamirpur is the worst-hit district with 123 cases followed by Kangra with 109 cases. A total of 42 cases have been reported in Una, 32 each in Solan and Chamba, 22 in Bilaspur, 21 in Mandi, 13 in Shimla, 11 in Sirmaur, four in Kullu and two in Kinnaur.

