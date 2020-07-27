Sections
Home / Cities / 11 new Covid-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh takes coronavirus count to 2,187

11 new Covid-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh takes coronavirus count to 2,187

So far, 12 Covid deaths have been reported in the state and 1,203 patients have recovered

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 15:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

With 548 coronavirus cases, Solan is the worst hit district in the state followed by Kangra with 410 cases. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Shimla: Eleven new patients of Covid-19 were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the state’s coronavirus count to 2,187, including 955 active cases.

Eight people tested positive in Mandi district, while three persons were diagnosed with coronavirus infection in Chamba district.

A staff nurse of the Zonal Hospital, Mandi, is among the eight positive cases in the district, while four employees of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Hospital also tested positive, Mandi chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Devinder Sharma said.

A 47-year-old man from Bharmaur in Chamba district was found Covid-19 positive, while a 70-year-old woman and a two-year-old girl tested positive in Bathri, also in Chamba district.



Special secretary, health, Nipun Jindal said so far, 12 Covid deaths have been reported in the state and 1,203 patients have recovered. Fifteen patients have migrated out of the state.

With 548 cases, Solan is the worst hit district in the state followed by Kangra with 410 cases. Hamirpur has 299 cases, Sirmaur 242, Una 188, Shimla 143, Mandi 119, Chamba 96, Bilaspur 73, Kinnaur 41, and Kullu has 24 cases.

With four Covid-19 cases so far, Lahaul and Spiti is the least affected district.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Find your perfect stock market broker for investment
Jul 27, 2020 16:29 IST
Lack of exercise, check-ups, stress during lockdown resulted in spike in sugar levels, say Pune doctors
Jul 27, 2020 16:28 IST
WTC final in 2021 depends on how many series can be rescheduled: ICC GM
Jul 27, 2020 16:25 IST
Sonu says people getting mileage out of Sushant’s death is unfortunate
Jul 27, 2020 16:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.