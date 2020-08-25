11 officers found missing from Covid-19 duties, DM orders their salaries be cut

Coming down on Covid-19 surveillance officers who have neglected their duties, the Ghaziabad district magistrate on Tuesday ordered that their salaries be cut.

The district has 861 surveillance teams assigned to trace cases of people affected by influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (Sari) in the 338 active containment zones. On August 24, district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey directed incident commanders (who supervise containment zones) to carry out surprise inspection in their respective zones. They found 11 senior officers -- designated as magistrates to supervise the surveillance -- missing from duty.

“I have directed that the one-day salary of the 11 officers be withheld and they have also been asked to submit their clarification with regard to their absence from the duty. Unit in-charges and supervisors too were found missing and their salaries will be withheld till further orders. The surprise inspections will be conducted in future too and action will be taken accordingly,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

The 861 surveillance teams are supervised by 174 supervisors who in turn report to 23 magistrates. The 11 erring officers, according to the list provided by the district administration include the district’s top officers for basic education, statistics, supplies, agriculture, excise, panchayati raj, horticulture, the chief engineer of UP Jal Nigam, the additional regional transport officer (enforcement), the assistant director (electrical safety), and the chief veterinary officer.

According to official records, the surveillance teams since July 13 have surveyed about 282,945 people and found 63 suspected cases till August 25. Another survey conducted by block level officers in the district scanned 1,954,103 and could identify only 14 Covid-19 positive cases between June 1 to August 25. The findings that officers have been lax at their jobs have put question marks over these results. This prompted the district administration to clamp down on such allegations.

“When we have deployed people to identify cases, we need results in terms of identification of possible positive cases in order to break the chain of infection,” said Pandey. “Further, I have also directed the surveillance teams to also gather information of people with co-morbid conditions so that they do not end up with health complication.”

He added that 11,655 persons receiving old age pensions and another 17,253 retired persons in the district would also be brought under the ambit of surveys.

During a special survey, on directions of the UP government, conducted from July 2 to July 12, the surveillance teams had gathered information of about 13748 persons having different co-morbid conditions like diabetes (8002), blood pressure (4254), cancer (227), heart ailments (988) and kidney ailments (277) across the district which surveying 38.38 lakh population.

Further, the administration has also directed that patients in home isolation should be supplied with the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and deworming tablets ivermectin, as per a state government order of August 6. Both are not a cure for Covid-19, but had been shown to help some patients. They do, however, come with restrictions and government agencies expect patients to inform them of any underlying conditions before they administer the drugs.

The rapid response teams (RRTs) have been asked to provide government supply of HCQ and Ivermectin to patients in home isolation and also to their caregiver and family members. The HCQ is not to be given to patients with co-morbidities and both medicines should not be given to children and pregnant women. The six RRTs at our integrated command and control centre will daily monitor whether the field RRT teams have supplied these medicines to patients in home isolation or not,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

The district magistrate said that even if the patients in home isolation purchased the HCQ and Ivermectin on their own, it will be ensured that RRT teams will provide them with free government supplies.