11 passengers arrive from Delhi as Sahnewal airport resumes operations

Sahnewal airport at Ludhiana resumed operations after a gap of two months on Monday with an Air India flight arriving here from Delhi around 2.35pm

Updated: May 26, 2020 00:14 IST

By Hindustan Times, Ludhiana, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Sahnewal airport at Ludhiana resumed operations after a gap of two months on Monday with an Air India flight (9I-837) arriving here from Delhi around 2.35pm. The flight carried a total of 11 passengers, including one female child aged four.

The return flight to Delhi ((9I-838) left from the airport at 3.20pm carrying just five passengers.

According to Sahnewal airport director SK Sharan, 15 passengers had booked tickets for the flight from Delhi to Ludhiana but four did not take the flight for reasons not known to him.

“As there were only a few passengers, social distancing was easily followed and the passengers were allotted seats at a distance from each other by the airline. Thermal checks were in place and all guidelines were followed,” he added.



The passengers who arrived at Sahnewal airport, included residents of nearby towns of Doraha and Moga as well.

One of the passengers, Dolly, said she had gone to Delhi in March to spend some time at her grandmother’s place. But since the lockdown was announced, she couldn’t return home to Ludhiana.

From sanitising luggage to providing face shields to passengers, the airport as well as the airline staff was on its toes to ensure all government guidelines were followed.

“The flight was very neat and clean and it was a pleasant experience. Social distancing was properly followed and we were also given a face shield by the airline as protection,” said Dolly.

