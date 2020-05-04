Sections
11 persons arrested for hiding Jamaat link from administration

Dankaur police on Monday arrested 11 persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat programme in Delhi in March but hid the information from the local police and administration. The suspects were...

Updated: May 04, 2020 23:22 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Dankaur police on Monday arrested 11 persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat programme in Delhi in March but hid the information from the local police and administration. The suspects were produced before a magistrate and were later released on bail.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that in mid-March, a group of people from Fatehpur village and Unchi Dankuar attended the Tablighi Jamaat programme in Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi. “They had returned home but did not inform the police and the administration about their participation in the gathering. On April 1, the police and health department officials identified these 11 persons and quarantined them for two weeks,” he said.

The police said these people were released from the quarantine centre and their medical reports for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were found to be negative. “They do not have symptoms of the disease. Dankaur police on Monday registered an FIR against them under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC). They were produced before a magistrate and later released on bail,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar police have been registering FIRs against people for violating lockdown norms. On Sunday, Surajpur police booked three persons, identified by their first names as Bablu, Sachin and Anil, for strolling outside without face masks.



On Sunday, the police registered five FIRs and booked 13 persons for lockdown violations. The police also checked 612 vehicles and seized two of them for violation. Noida police and traffic police personnel are conducting checks at over 200 locations in the district.

