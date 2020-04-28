11 relatives of Lok Nayak dietician test positive for Covid

Doctors and other medical staff of Lok Nayak hospital attend to people outside the main building.

New Delhi:Eleven members of a Lok Nayak hospital dietician’s family have tested positive for Covid-19, according to officials. The dietician had tested positive last week, leading to the hospital kitchen being shut down on Thursday.

“Yes, it is true that 11 members of her family have tested positive. However, the good news is that the first reports of all the 55 people who she came in contact with in the kitchen returned negative. We are waiting for the second reports of theirs to come back negative before restarting the kitchen,” an official from the hospital said.

The national capital reported 206 cases of the contagious disease reported on Tuesday, taking the total number in the city to 3,314. Of these, 54 people have died. However, no new deaths were reported in Tuesday’s bulletin.

Lok Nayak is the biggest Covid-19 hospital in the city, with 207 positive patients currently being treated in the hospital.

“At present, food in the hospital is being provided by two of our in-house canteen facilities, along with the food sponsored by a private firm,” the official said.

Five hospital staff from Lok Nayak hospital — including two doctors — have tested positive for Covid-19 between Monday and Tuesday afternoon. So far, 14 people working in the hospital have tested positive for the viral infection.

At the city’s Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital, nine more people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, taking the total number of health care workers in the hospital to have tested positive for the infection in the hospital to 38.

The medical superintendent, or head of the hospital, is among 70 people who have been quarantined.

Located in Jahangirpuri — which has several containment zones — Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial hospital has now become a hot spot for the infection, with at least 10 more people testing positive for Covid-19 between Monday and Tuesday. This takes the total number of hospital staff infected to 75.

The hospital has been shut since Monday for sanitisation.

“No new admissions are happening at the hospital, and only the critical patients who were admitted earlier remain. They will also be tested,” said a district official.

So far, at least 258 health care workers across the city have tested positive for the infection.

Meanwhile,the total number of containment zones in Delhi touched 100 on Tuesday after the Delhi government announced one new containment zone in Shaheen Bagh area of southeast district.

The newly made containment zone includes 10 houses in D-block of Shaheen Bagh. This is second containment area in Shaheen Bagh. Earlier on April 16, the city government had declared gali number-6 of Abul Fazal Enclave in A-block of Shaheen Bagh as a containment zone.

A containment zone is a complete quarantine zone and no one is allowed to step out even to buy essential goods such as milk, vegetables, fruits, etc.

All the entry and exit points and even the internal lanes are barricaded in the containment zones.