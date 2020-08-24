Sections
Home / Cities / 11-year-old boy drowns in Ghaggar river near Mohali village

11-year-old boy drowns in Ghaggar river near Mohali village

The family alleged that no attempt was made to trace the child, adding that they kept waiting for authorities to send a search team, but no one turned up till evening.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 01:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

An 11-year-old boy drowned while bathing in the Ghaggar river on Sunday afternoon. The deceased was identified as 11-year-old Happy of Bhankharpur village in Dera Bassi.

The family alleged that no attempt was made to trace the child, adding that they kept waiting for authorities to send a search team, but no one turned up till evening.

As per information, Happy was bathing in Ghaggar river with his two brothers and a friend when the river suddenly overflowed. Victim’s brothers and friends managed to escape, but Happy was swept away. After receiving information, the police rushed to the spot.

This is the second such incident of a child drowning in the river in Dera Bassi area this season. On Saturday, a three-year-old boy had drowned while he was playing on the roof of the house in Bawa Colony, Mirpur village.



Children of families living on the banks of Ghaggar regularly play in the water despite a ban on bathing or entering the river during the monsoon season. However, due to lack of supervision, such accidents happen every season.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

3 from Panvel held for stealing temple donations, bikes
Aug 24, 2020 01:45 IST
Recovered, but Covid patients’ test results come positive for months
Aug 24, 2020 01:44 IST
BMC to start screening of suspected Covid-19 patients with voice samples, AI from Wednesday
Aug 24, 2020 01:42 IST
Maharashtra government issues fresh guidelines for Covid testing
Aug 24, 2020 01:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.