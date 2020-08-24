11-year-old boy drowns in Ghaggar river near Mohali village

An 11-year-old boy drowned while bathing in the Ghaggar river on Sunday afternoon. The deceased was identified as 11-year-old Happy of Bhankharpur village in Dera Bassi.

The family alleged that no attempt was made to trace the child, adding that they kept waiting for authorities to send a search team, but no one turned up till evening.

As per information, Happy was bathing in Ghaggar river with his two brothers and a friend when the river suddenly overflowed. Victim’s brothers and friends managed to escape, but Happy was swept away. After receiving information, the police rushed to the spot.

This is the second such incident of a child drowning in the river in Dera Bassi area this season. On Saturday, a three-year-old boy had drowned while he was playing on the roof of the house in Bawa Colony, Mirpur village.

Children of families living on the banks of Ghaggar regularly play in the water despite a ban on bathing or entering the river during the monsoon season. However, due to lack of supervision, such accidents happen every season.