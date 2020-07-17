Sections
Home / Cities / 11-year-old girl dies in a mishap while playing

11-year-old girl dies in a mishap while playing

An 11-year-old girl on Thursday died after her dupatta allegedly got entangled in a rod, in her Mira Road home.The victim, while playing with her sister, climbed on an empty gas...

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 22:21 IST

By Ram Parmar,

An 11-year-old girl on Thursday died after her dupatta allegedly got entangled in a rod, in her Mira Road home.

The victim, while playing with her sister, climbed on an empty gas cylinder when her dupatta got entangled on a rod on the ceiling and she lost balance. We are still awaiting the post-mortem report, said a senior police inspector.

Senior police inspector Sanjay Hazare of Kashimira police station, said, “Her sister informed their mother who was in the other room, while their father, a security guard, was at work on night shift. Neighbours rushed for help after they heard the victim’s mother scream. They pulled down the victim and took her to a hospital where she was declared dead. We have registered a case of accidental death and are awaiting the post mortem report.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Health department to tie up with RWAs to hold Covid-19 testing camps in residential societies
Jul 17, 2020 23:14 IST
BJP protests power bills, AAP says petty politics
Jul 17, 2020 23:14 IST
Clinical trials for Covaxin start at PGIMS-Rohtak; 3 given doses
Jul 17, 2020 23:13 IST
After Supreme Court’s relief for builders, homebuyers say they want their share
Jul 17, 2020 23:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.