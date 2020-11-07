Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / 11-year-old girl raped by her father’s friend in Outer Delhi

11-year-old girl raped by her father’s friend in Outer Delhi

New Delhi: An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father’s 42-year-old friend at her home in outer Delhi’s Vijay Vihar on Saturday afternoon, police said....

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 21:37 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father’s 42-year-old friend at her home in outer Delhi’s Vijay Vihar on Saturday afternoon, police said. Police have arrested the man and registered a case against him.

The man fled from the crime scene after a woman in the neighbourhood saw him sexually assaulting the girl and raised an alarm. He was later caught from outer Delhi, said the police.

“We registered a case of rape under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. He is a friend of the girl’s father,” said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pramod Kumar Mishra.

Police said that the girl lives with her parents and younger brother at their home in Vijay Vihar. Her father is a mason while the mother is a home maker. Her mother had gone to her village for some work.

Police said that on Saturday morning, the child’s father had left for work, leaving his two children at home. Around 1 pm, the friend of the girl’s father reached home and forced himself on her while her brother was sleeping. A woman in the neighbourhood saw it and raised an alarm. The man fled before the police could reach the spot.

“The girl’s medical examination was done at a hospital and she was counselled. On her statement, a case was registered, the suspect was identified and arrested,” added the DCP.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Nov 07, 2020 22:16 IST
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
Nov 07, 2020 22:02 IST
RJD-led alliance may hold off Nitish Kumar in Bihar, say exit polls
Nov 07, 2020 21:39 IST
Bombay High Court reserves order on Arnab Goswami’s bail plea, no immediate relief
Nov 07, 2020 21:32 IST

latest news

57.91% turnout in last phase of Bihar assembly polls
Nov 07, 2020 22:15 IST
5th DU cut-off: Seats still available in popular courses
Nov 07, 2020 22:09 IST
Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Nov 07, 2020 22:16 IST
Huge walrus refuge place discovered by Russian scientists in Artic circle
Nov 07, 2020 21:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.