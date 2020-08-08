114 fresh Covid cases in Himachal, tally rises to 3,264

Himachal’s Covid-19 tally shot up to 3,264 on Saturday with 114 more people testing positive for the virus.

Forty-three cases were reported in Chamba, 24 in Sirmaur, 17 in Solan, eight each in Hamirpur, Kangra, and Mandi four in Kullu, and one each in Shimla and Una.

The 3200-mark is breached in 141 days since the state recorded its first case on March 20.

POWER MINISTER’S WIFE, EX-MLA TEST +VE IN SIRMAUR

State power minister Sukhram Chaudhary’s wife, former Shillai legislator and vice-chairman of state civil supply corporation chairman Baldev Tomar are among 24 people found infected in Sirmaur district. Tomar’s wife, son, daughter and one attendant have also contracted the virus.

Chaudhary, his two daughters and personal security officers had tested positive on Thursday.

Tomar came in direct contact with Chaudhary when the latter toured his home district on July 31 and August 1, after being inducted in the state cabinet.

Meanwhile, Pachhad legislator Reena Kashyap, who is also among Chaudhary’s primary contact has been tested negative. Her personal security officer was tested positive on Friday.

CHAMBA’S DHAROG TURNS HOTSPOT

Forty-three cases have been reported in Chamba, which is the steepest single-day spike in district. Of the new cases, 40 were detected in Dharog Mohalla, Chamba cief medical officer Dr Rajesh Guleri said. Remaining three cases were reported in Killar and Mangla.

Dharog has emerged as a hotspot in district with a total of 65 people testing positive in less than a week.

A 60-year-old man with no travel history was first to be tested positive here on August 3. He turned out positive in random sampling. The virus is believed to have spread during a social gathering held here.

Eight people, including four women, have tested positive in Hamirpur district. All of them have a travel history from other states.

In Kullu, four people have contracted the disease. One of the patients is a resident of Shamshi, while three labourers were tested positive in Nirmand area. All are put under quarantine, said Kullu DC Richa Verma.

Kangra and Mandi reported eight and four cases, respectively, while one person has been found positive in Shimla.

Active cases in state are 1,143, while 2,081 people have recovered. Solan is the worst hit district with 811 cases followed Kangra with 520 cases. Sirmaur’s tally has reached 403, Hamirpur 347 cases, Una 273, Mandi 236, Shimla 197, Chamba 193, Bilaspur, 138, Kullu 96, Kinnaur 46, and Lahaul-Spiti four.

COVID SCARE FOR NADDA’S FAMILY

Authorities in Bilaspur district sent sample of BJP president JP Nadda’s family and staff for testing after they came in contact with a woman whose brother was tested positive.

Jhandutta SDM Vikas Sharma said the woman is caretaker of Nadda’s house in Bilaspur. Her brother is in the Indian Army. Samples of Nadda’s wife, father, cook, driver and other staff are being tested as a precautionary measure.