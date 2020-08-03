115 more test positive in Himachal, virus count mounts to 2,818

Himachal Pradesh on Monday recorded 115 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the state tally to 2,818, officials said.

Of the new cases, 32 were reported in Solan, 30 in Mandi, 26 in Una, nine in Bilaspur, six in Kangra, four each in Chamba and Sirmaur and two each in Hamirpur and Shimla.

Active cases in the state stand at 1,128 while 1,658 patients have recovered so far. Till date, 1,51,574 people have been tested for the virus in Himachal.

BIGGEST SINGLE-DAY SPIKE IN MANDI

Mandi deputy commissioner Rugved Milind Thakur said of the 30 new cases, 22 infections have been reported in Khunagi village of Thunag sub-division in Seraj area. They are primary contacts of two mutton sellers, who are brothers and tested positive on July 26. A shopkeeper tested positive in Bagshad village in the same area.

Four cases were reported in the Palace Colony locality of Mandi town. Two primary contacts of Covid positive general manager of District Industries Centre (DIC) have also tested positive.

In Solan, 32 people tested positive for the virus. Most of the cases have been reported in Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) industrial belt and three in Solan town.

Solan deputy commissioner KC Chaman said 15 people were in quarantine while 10 are primary contacts of Covid-19 patients. All the patients have been shifted to Covid-care centres in the respective areas.

THREE WEST BENGAL NATIVES AMONG SIX NEW CASES IN KANGRA

Six people, including three West Bengal residents and paramilitary personnel have tested positive in Kangra. The West Bengal residents came to the state on July 26 and were currently staying at Bhogran village of Indora.

One of the six cases is a primary contact of Covid-19 patients while others have a travel history. The four people tested positive in Chamba also have a travel history. Nine labourers who were working at the AIIMS site in Bilaspur have also tested positive. In Paonta Sahib of Sirmaur district, three members of a family have tested positive. Two cases each have been reported in Hamirpur and Shimla.

Solan is the worst-hit district with 722 cases followed by Kangra with 482 cases.

Sirmaur has 350 cases, Hamirpur 315, Una 243, Mandi 213, Shimla 180, Chamba 117, Bilaspur 110, Kinnaur 45, Kullu 37 and Lahaul-Spiti