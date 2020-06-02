117 fresh Covid-19 infections take J&K tally to 2,718

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded two deaths and 117 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infected people to 2,718 in the Union territory, officials said.

Of the new cases, 40 are from Jammu division and 77 from Kashmir.

Among the positive cases is Kashmir’s leading pulmonologist working at a prominent government hospital. “I am overwhelmed and deeply humbled by the wishes of all my known and unknown well wishers praying for my recovery, (I have) tested positive, followed protocol and got admitted. Thank you everyone, (do) remember me in prayers,” the doctor tweeted. “I request the administration to preparing a scientific SoP for duties and testing of all frontline workers to safeguard all,” he said.

The highest jump of 15 cases was recorded in Srinagar followed by Pulwama at 14, Kulgam at 11 and Kupwara 10. There were single digit jumps in other districts of the Valley.

“44 samples tested positive at the Chest Diseases Hospital. Among the positive cases, 14 are pregnant women, one is a healthcare worker and another a staff member of a quarantine centre,” J&K nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr Salim Khan.

In Jammu division, the highest jump of 13 cases was recorded in Jammu followed by Ramban at 9.

Also, seven more patients were discharged–four from Jammu division and three from Kashmir, officials said. At present, active cases in Kashmir stand at 1,229 and 503 in Jammu.

Two more die in Kashmir, death toll 33

Two more people have died due to the virus in Kashmir. With this, the death toll in the UT has risen to 33. The samples of an elderly woman from Baramulla, who had died on Monday, tested positive on Tuesday. She was suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The other deceased was a 27-year-old man from Lolab area in Kupwara. “He was admitted at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar on Monday with bilateral pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). He died within an hour after admission. His samples tested positive for COVID-19,” said J&K nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr Salim Khan.

So far, 33 people have died due to the disease in the UT.

Till date, 1.85 lakh people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance — 43,635 in home quarantine, 43 in hospital quarantine and 50,220 under home surveillance. Besides these, 89,456 people have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

Jammu agri varsity shut after two employees test positive

The Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) here was shut for a week after two employees tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

“Two employees of the university, including one Junior Research Fellow (JRF) of entomology division, have tested positive for the virus. The university will remain shut till June 7 for a sanitisation and awareness drive,” vice-chancellor RK Gupta said.

“Officials, administrative staff, head of departments, heads of various units and those involved in essential services and the COVID-19 team will continue to perform urgent and essential duties along with volunteers,” the V-C said, adding that the situation will be reassessed before opening the university on June 8.