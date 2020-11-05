119 hotels fined for Covid-19 violations; Rs 11.90 lakh in fines collected

PUNE The state excise department has taken action against 119 hotels between October 7 and November 3, for various Covid-19 violations. A total of Rs 11.90 lakh has been collected in fines.

According to the excise department, the action was taken where hotel and bar owners were found wanting in implementing rules related to social distancing and other norms laid down by the state government.

In Pune city, 66 establishments were penalised, while 39 were penalised in rural Pune and 14 were penalised in Pimpri- Chinchwad.

Santosh Zagade, superintendent, department of excise, said that the violations related to maintenance of hygiene, non- conformance of social distancing norms, not wearing masks, no checking of temperature and a lack of sanitisers.

“Diwali is around the corner and we don’t want to take any chances. We have urged the establishments to take necessary safeguards for protection against Covid-19,” he said.

In action taken prior to October 6, the state excise department had imposed Rs 2.30 lakh in fines on 23 hotels for Covid-19 norm violations.

Sanjay Singh, a bar operator from Aundh, said, “The excise department is carrying out raids to spread fear amongst the establishment for pecuniary gains. These raids must stop as it will ruin the industry.”

The Maharashtra government permitted hotels, beer bars, food malls and restaurants to reopen from October 5. The state government made it mandatory for these establishments to follow public safety norms related to the Covid-19 and accordingly issued guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection due to unnecessary crowding of citizens during normal business activities. All hotels and other hospitality units have been instructed to take suitable measures to restrict any further transmission of Covid-19 while providing the services. The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) aims to minimise all possible physical contact between staff and guests and maintain social distancing and other preventive and safety measures against Covid-19.

The District Collectorate issued a fresh set of guidelines on October 7 which emphasise that the establishments have to ensure only 50 per cent customer seating inside the premises, strictly follow social distancing norms, wearing of masks, using sanitisers, hygienic housekeeping practices and temperature screening of all using thermal guns.