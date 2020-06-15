Sections
Home / Cities / 11th case surfaces in Dera Bassi’s Mubarakpur village in four days

11th case surfaces in Dera Bassi’s Mubarakpur village in four days

With this, confirmed cases in Mohali district rose to 177, with Dera Bassi subdivision accounting for 50% of the tally

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 18:45 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The chain of infection started in the village after a 43-year-old man tested positive for Covid-19 on June 12, four days after returning from Delhi.

A 45-year-old woman from Mubarakpur tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, taking the total number of cases from this Dera Bassi village to 11 in four days.

With this, confirmed cases in Mohali district rose to 177, with 57 still active. While 117 people have been cured of the disease so far, three have succumbed to it.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the patient has been shifted to Gian Sagar Hospital, Banur, and her condition is stable.

The chain of infection started in the village after a 43-year-old man tested positive for Covid-19 on June 12, four days after returning from Delhi.



The following day, three women and five children from among his family and neighbours tested positive. A man, aged 57, was found positive on June 14. The area has been sealed.

Meanwhile, the tag of Covid-19 hotspot seems to have stuck to Dera Bassi as 91 of the 177 cases reported in the past three months are from this subdivision of Mohali district. Kharar and Mohali subdivisions account for 43 cases each.

The first case in Dera Bassi was reported on April 4 in Jawaharpur village and the count went up to 46 till the last case was detected on April 30. The village was declared containment-free on May 25 after being sealed for 51 days. The source of infection could not be traced. Now, the focus is on Mubarakpur.

Dera Bassi subdivision comprises Dera Bassi town, Zirakpur and Lalru and has a population of around four lakh. All the towns are located on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway. As of now, 16 cases are from Dera Bassi town and nine each from Zirakpur and Lalru.

“Dera Bassi has borders with other states, and being an industrial hub, it also houses many migrant workers,” said Dr Manjit Singh. “We are trying our level best to take maximum samples from the area.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Week after fire at Assam gas well, tremors continue to jolt nearby areas
Jun 15, 2020 19:24 IST
This tread is a goldmine of some of the weirdest but most adorable doggos
Jun 15, 2020 19:21 IST
Hima Das nominated for Khel Ratna award
Jun 15, 2020 19:20 IST
Politics takes a digital turn
Jun 15, 2020 19:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.