12,000 litres of illicit liquor found near Sutlej river in Ludhiana

The anti-smuggling wing of Ludhiana police recovered 12,000 litres of illicit country made liquor from the banks of Sutlej river on Wednesday evening.

The liquor was found dumped on the banks in drums.

Wing’s in-charge sub-inspector Yashpal Sharma said in another case, they arrested a man for carrying 19 bottles of illicit liquor near Daba.

The accused was identified as Ronki Badshah of Giaspura flats.

He was booked under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act at the Daba police station.