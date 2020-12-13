12,000 voters excluded from list by Cong: Dera Bassi MLA

Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma has alleged that Congress has murdered democracy by modifying the voters’ list as per their sweet will. He also levelled allegations against Congress MLA aspirant Deepinder Singh Dhillon to have excluded around 12,000 voters’ names from the final list.

Sharma alleged that even the names of sitting councillors had been deleted from the list. He produced documentary evidence and the physical presence of voters whose names had been struck off from the voters list in support of his statements.

Sharma said, “This is a political vendetta against Shiromani Akali Dal. If the list is not amended then we will stage a protest against SDM Dera Bassi, MC executive officer and other officials for working at the behest of Congress.”

He said that the names of SAD candidates who had been winning continuously like former councilor Parveen Sharma, Jagtar Singh Tiwana, Teji Sidhu, Hanumant Bahuguna, Ajaib Singh and many more had lost their voting rights as their names had been cut from the list.