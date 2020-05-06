12,743 apply for inter-state movement passes in Panchkula

With the Panchkula administration making it mandatory to register for inter-state movement (arrival and departure), around 2,443 persons have applied on the government website to come to the district from other states, while over 10,300 have sought permission to move out from here.

Deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said as per the figures, four persons of Andhra Pradesh, 14 of Assam, 3,517 of Bihar, 24 of Chhattisgarh, two of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, 112 people of Delhi, 135 of Rajasthan, 60 of Punjab, three of Goa, 16 of Gujarat, 230 of Madhya Pradesh, 16 of Maharashtra, 71 of Himachal Pradesh, 169 of Uttarakhand, 106 of Jammu and Kashmir, 264 of Jharkhand and 5,297 of Uttar Pradesh are among those who have sought permission to move out of Panchkula. Similarly, 893 persons from Uttar Pradesh and 968 from Bihar have applied to come to Panchkula.

“The registration can be done on the Jan Sahayak Helpme application. If anyone does not have access to the application or website, and is presently in Haryana, they can call on the helpline number 1950 or on Hartron’s call centre number 1100. This will not be applicable for those who are residing outside Haryana,” said the DC.

Ahuja said the applications were being scrutinised by a committee and permission will be granted as per emergency or medical reasons, or Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines.