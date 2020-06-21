12 arrested for partying, gambling during lockdown in Ludhiana

Twelve people were arrested for partying and gambling at the godown of a tent house owner in Jawahar Nagar camp during lockdown on Saturday.

The tent house owner, identified as Roop Lal, had arranged the party and invited his friends, one of whom was from Chhawani Mohalla, which has been declared as containment zone due to the spread of coronavirus.

The police also recovered ₹3.4 lakh from their possession.

It may be mentioned here that due to coronavirus outbreak, any kind of gathering is banned in the district.

Those arrested by the Division number 5 police have been identified as godown owner Roop Lal of Jawahar Nagar, Rajan of Prem Nagar, Pardeep Kumar of Nali Mohalla, Raman Kumar of New Aman Nagar, Sagar of Railway Colony, Sahil Bhatia of Joshi Nagar, Sanjiv Kumar, Lakhan of Chhawni Mohalla, Raman Kumar of Ghumar Mandi, Chand Kumar of Salem Tabri, Joginder Kumar of Ghumar Mandi and Satvir Singh of Bharat Nagar.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Malkit Singh said the police had got a tip-off that a Jawahar Nagar resident had invited his friends to a gambling party at his godown. The police conducted a raid and arrested the accused, he added.

A case under sections 13, 3, 67 of the gambling Act and sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.