12 children among 93 new cases in Navi Mumbai

A total of 93 new Covid cases were reported in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, taking the city’s tally to 2,377. Three deaths were also reported.

Twelve children were among the new cases, which include a one-year-old boy from Ghansoli and a six-month-old girl from Rabale.

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Tuesday reported 23 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total in the region to 565. Panvel also reported four Covid deaths.

A 66-year-old woman, a resident of Kamothe, is among the four who died. She was suffering from blood pressure, thyroid and kidney ailment. A 49-year-old woman from Kalamboli passed away. She had been suffering from diabetes.