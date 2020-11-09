12 held for selling, using firecrackers, nearly 800 kilos seized

New Delhi:

Cracking down on people selling and bursting firecrackers despite a blanket ban on such activities, Delhi Police have arrested more than a dozen people and recovered nearly 800 kilos of firecrackers until Monday.

Twelve cases have been registered so far across Delhi for selling firecrackers and 12 people were arrested in all these cases, police said in a statement on Monday evening.

The West Delhi district topped the list in terms of cases, arrests as well as seizure of these firecrackers. The district witnessed three such arrests and a seizure of 592.6 kilos of firecrackers.

Overall, 792.2 kilos of firecrackers have been seized from sellers across Delhi.

In terms of action against people bursting firecrackers, the police have so far booked eight persons -- seven in East district and one in outer-north district.

While the lone person allegedly bursting firecrackers in outer-north district was arrested and booked on charges of disobeying government orders, there were no arrests in East district where seven cases were registered.

Jasmeet Singh, deputy commissioner of police (East), said all the seven cases in the district were registered after people called the police control room (PCR) with complaints.

“By the time we reached the spot where the crackers were burst, the people had run away. We are still identifying the miscreants,” said Singh.

This Diwali season, Delhi Police had issued licences to 167 traders to sell green firecrackers. On Sunday, all licences were suspended in view of the ban.