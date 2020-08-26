12 lose battle to Covid in Ludhiana

There is no respite from increasing Covid cases in the city as 193 people tested positive for the virus, taking the number of cases to 9,219 on Wednesday. Besides, 12 persons lost their lives to the virus in the district, taking the death toll to 345.

The active cases stand at 1,990.

The youngest Covid-19 victim is a 5-year-old boy. Other fatalities include an 85-year-old man from Mohalla Vijay Nagar in Jagraon, a 73-year-old woman from Gurdev Nagar, a 65-year-old man from Anand Nagar Khanna, two 64-year-old men from Vishnupuri and Kuldip Nagar in Basti Jodhewal, a 60-year-old man from Sahnewal, a 57-year-old woman from New Aman Nagar, a 53-year-old woman from Sehar village, a 49-year-old from Sherpur village, a 47-year-old woman from Rajiv Gandhi Colony, a 42-year-old woman from Bachitter Nagar.

Congress councillor from ward 82 Gagandeep alias Sunny Bhalla and his close aide cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu were among those who tested positive today. Soon after Congress leader confirmed that he tested positive Covid-19, his supporters started posting on his social media account wishing him a speedy recovery.

Besides, Dr Damandeep Aggarwal, who was posted at PHC Manupur and currently on Covid duty tested positive along with her family members. Dr Akash Goel who had come in contact with Dr Aggarwal has been placed under home quarantine.

Others who tested positive include 63 patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms, 41 contacts of already positive patients, 27 patients referred from OPDs, four police personnel, 11 healthcare workers and a pregnant woman.