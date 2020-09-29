Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / 12 Ludhiana traders held for gambling in Dugri park, ₹4.07 lakh recovered

12 Ludhiana traders held for gambling in Dugri park, ₹4.07 lakh recovered

The group was setting bets on card games when the police conducted a raid and arrested them red-handed.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 18:21 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The anti-smuggling cell of Ludhiana police arrested 12 men for gambling in a park near Flower Chowk, Dugri, Phase 3, on Tuesday afternoon and recovered Rs 4.07 lakh in cash from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Ashwani Kumar of Model Town Extension, Arun Kumar of Durgapuri, Harinder Singh, alias Bhola, of New Kidwayi Nagar, Mahinder Kumar of New Janta Nagar, Sanjiv Gupta of Nanakpuri, Millar Ganj, Satpal Singh of Janakpuri, Kanwalpreet Singh of Kidwai Nagar, Naveen Kumar of Haibowal, Umesh Kumar of Model Town, Navtej Singh of Flower Chowk, Harish Kumar of Bajwa Nagar and Manjit Singh, alias Laddi, of New Amar Nagar.

Sub-inspector Yashpal Sharma, in-charge of the anti-smuggling cell, stated the police arrested the accused following a tip-off. The group was setting bets on card games when the police conducted a raid and arrested them red-handed. All accused were small-time traders, he added.

A case under Sections 13, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act was registered against the accused. They were later released on bail.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Have to show grace’: Court to Sanjay Raut on Kangana Ranaut remark
Sep 29, 2020 19:55 IST
Why the coronavirus death rate still eludes scientists
Sep 29, 2020 19:03 IST
DC vs SRH Live: Warner, Bairstow in shackles against Delhi bowlers
Sep 29, 2020 19:53 IST
China says it doesn’t recognise ‘illegal’ UT Ladakh
Sep 29, 2020 18:49 IST

latest news

Odisha formed on linguistic basis, will promote mother tounge Odia
Sep 29, 2020 19:48 IST
Shekhar Kapur appointed president of FTII Society and chairman of FTII Governing Council
Sep 29, 2020 19:53 IST
‘Inhumane and goes beyond cruelty’: Virat on Hathras gangrape
Sep 29, 2020 19:41 IST
Covid-19: Key highlights of second sero-survey findings
Sep 29, 2020 19:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.