Home / Chandigarh / 12 new cases in Himachal Pradesh take state Covid-19 count to 2,282

12 new cases in Himachal Pradesh take state Covid-19 count to 2,282

Most of those who tested positive have travel history to Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Gurugram and Leh

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 15:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Of the 12 who tested positive on Tuesday, seven are from Chamba district, three from Bilaspur and two from Shimla district. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Shimla: Twelve people tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the state’s coronavirus count to 2,282 of which 1,029 are active cases.

Of the 12 who tested positive on Tuesday, seven are from Chamba district, three from Bilaspur and two from Shimla district.

A 20-year-old army personnel with a travel history to Leh tested positive at Lahru in Chamba district, while another 21-year-old soldier from Bari Kihar village tested positive. He has also returned from Leh.

A 20-year-old man from Churah who travelled to Bangalore tested positive on his return, while a 25-year-old man from Lahru back from Mumbai was diagnosed with coronavirus infection. He was in institutional quarantine. Another 25-year-old resident of Barla village back from Mumbai tested positive in institutional quarantine.



A 29-year-old resident of Dughar village who travelled from Gurugram recently tested positive, while a 45-year-old resident of Kathalu village also tested positive. He had returned from Mumbai and was in institutional quarantine.

A 62-year-old diabetic woman and a 32-year-old woman tested positive at Jakhu in Shimla. Both have a travel history of Delhi and were in home quarantine, deputy commissioner Amit Kashyap said.

In Bilaspur, a 30-year-old police personnel of the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), who is a resident of Sheri village in Karsog in Mandi district, tested positive.

A 45-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, who worked as labourers, tested positive and were shifted to the Covid care centre at Chandpur.

Special secretary, health, Nipun Jindal said 12 Covid deaths have been reported in state so far and 1,224 patients have recovered, while 15 patients have migrated out of the state.

With 563 cases, Solan is the worst hit district in the state followed by Kangra with 426 cases. Hamirpur has 300 cases, Sirmaur 273, Una 190, Shimla 150, Mandi 121, Chamba 103, Bilaspur 87, Kinnaur 41, and Kullu has 24 cases. With four Covid-19 cases till date, Lahaul and Spiti is the least affected district.

