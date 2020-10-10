12 villagers booked for illegal construction near ammunition depot in Ludhiana

As many as 12 people from Bains and Ayali Kalan villages have been booked for an illegal construction near the ammunition depot in Baddowal.

The FIR was lodged following a complaint by an army officer from the depot.

The villagers booked have been identified as Bittu Shah, Rohit Goyal, Gulab Singh, Davinder Singh, Manjit Kaur, Swarn Singh, Hardev Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Sarbjit Singh and Gurmeet Singh of Ayali Kalan village, and Gurpartap Singh of Bains village.

In his complaint, the army official said the accused had constructed a house within the 1,000-metre radius of the ammunition depot despite a ban by the commissioner of police and deputy commissioner.

ASI Amarjit Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the 12 villagers had been booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.