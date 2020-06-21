122 fresh cases take J&K’s Covid-19 tally to 5,956

Sections
Of the new cases, 102 are from Kashmir and 20 from the Jammu division. Among these, 41 patients are said to have a travel history

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 20:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir reported 122 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the Union territory to 5,956. One person from the Kashmir division fell prey to the virus.

A 50-year-old man from the Rafiabad area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district died of ‘cardiac arrest’ at a quarantine centre. He was admitted to Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura on June 4, an official said.

With this, the death toll in J&K has reached 82.



The number of active cases stands at 2,492 after 46 more patients recovered on Sunday. The government statement said, “Thirty-eight people were discharged from Jammu division and eight from Kashmir.”

Eleven more Covid-19 patients admitted at SKIMS hospital were discharged today, an official of the hospital said.

“The recovery rate at present is more than 77.9%. With four deaths, the mortality rate is 0.77%,” the official said. So far, 3,382 people have been cured of the virus in the UT, taking the recovery rate to 56.78%.

The highest jump was witnessed in Srinagar where 32 more people tested positive for the disease. Baramulla reported 17 new cases, Anantnag and Budgam 15 cases each, and Bandipora reported 10 new cases. The other districts saw a single-digit increase. In the Jammu division, districts reported a single-digit increase.

The highest number of active cases is in Srinagar district at 428 followed by 318 in Baramulla and 240 in Pulwama.

On Saturday, 154 new cases and six deaths were reported in the Union territory.

