129 years of basketball celebrated at Ludhiana’s Guru Nanak Stadium

The basketball players of Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA) assembled in basketball courts in the city’s Guru Nanak Stadium and observed the day with friendly matches

The district basketball association celebrated 129 years of the invention of basketball. The basketball players of Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA) assembled in basketball courts in the city’s Guru Nanak Stadium and observed the day with friendly matches.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association (PBA), told players about the origin of the game. The players pledged to never take stamina boosting health supplements for enhancing their performance. Brij Bhushan Goyal, treasurer, LBA, said that when players are caught in dope tests, it not only mars their sporting and job career but also defames their parents and sports bodies. Chief coach Rajinder Singh thanked the management of LBA and PBA for popularising the sport across Punjab. He also informed that many players trained at LBA are drafted in NBA and are playing FIBA matches.