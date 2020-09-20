Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / 13 booked for beating up a family over caste in Kalyan

13 booked for beating up a family over caste in Kalyan

Khadakpada police registered a case against 13 people for allegedly beating up a schedule cast family. The family was heading to their village in Ahmednagar to addend a wedding...

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 23:10 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

Khadakpada police registered a case against 13 people for allegedly beating up a schedule cast family. The family was heading to their village in Ahmednagar to addend a wedding when a group of 13 people came, stopped their car, allegedly beat them up, snatched their ornaments, and allegedly also asked them to leave the village due to their caste.

According to police, the complainant Bhujangrao Kamble, 39, moved to Saparde village of Kalyan a year ago and has since been harassed by Vasu Patil, a resident of the same village, over his caste.

Police said, “On Saturday, when the complainant and six of his family members left home in their car, 13 people stopped their car between Saprde and Vadeghar, asked to go back home and not to use this road. When the complainant tried to drive away, they stopped the car and started beating them up. The accused took their jewellery and warned to harass them further if they do not leave the village soon.”

Deputy commissioner of police, zone 3, V Pamsare, said, “We have registered a case under Atrocities Act. Such incidents would not be tolerated. Our officers are searching for the all 13 accused.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LAC standoff: Corps commander-level talks expected on Monday
Sep 20, 2020 22:09 IST
Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
Sep 20, 2020 20:31 IST
DC vs KXIP Live: Mayank Agarwal gets to fifty with a six, KXIP still in it
Sep 20, 2020 23:16 IST
PM to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar on Monday
Sep 20, 2020 23:08 IST

latest news

Sessions court in Mumbai grants bail to 23-year-old man accused in teen’s rape case
Sep 20, 2020 23:13 IST
Mane double gives Liverpool 2-0 victory over 10-man Chelsea
Sep 20, 2020 23:13 IST
1.5-kg lung tumour removed from Mumbai teen at Mira Road hospital
Sep 20, 2020 23:11 IST
Seven minors booked for sodomising, wrongfully confining friend at Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area
Sep 20, 2020 23:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.