13 deaths, 181 new cases reported in Ludhiana

Ludhiana on Thursday reported 13 fatalities due to coronavirus, pushing the death toll to 207, while 181 new cases took the district’s infection tally to 5,948.

Those who were tested positive include chairman-cum-managing director of Avon Cycles Limited and President of All India Cycle Manufacturers Association (AICMA), Omkar Singh Pahwa. His wife also tested positive for Covid-19. Both are under home quarantine. Besides, 12 undertrials, six police personnel, three pregnant women, two health workers and a domestic traveller were among those testing positive.

The active cases stand at 1,710.

The fatalities include a 51-year-old man from New Gagan Nagar Giaspura, an 80-year-old woman from New Upkar Nagar, a 71- year-old man from Old City, a 72-year-old man from Basant City, a 45-year-old man from Fatehgarh Mohalla, a 26-year-old woman from Dashmesh Nagar, a 65-year-old man from Vikas Nagar, a 67-year-old woman from Barrewal, a 54-year-old man from Mundian Kalan, a 57-year-old woman from Field Gunj, a 68-year-old man from Cheema village in Payal, a 34-year-old woman from Noorwala village and a 54-year-old man from Industrial Area.

21 staffers of MC chief’s office quarantined

Three days after municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal’s personal assistant, Deepak Goyal tested positive for the virus, 21 staff members of MC Chief’s office have been home quarantined.

The employees have also undergone the Covid-19 test on Thursday and have been directed to stay home quarantined till Sunday.

Till now, 17 MC employees including a joint commissioner have tested positive and two sweepers have succumbed to the disease. A health officer of MC has also undergone the Covid-19 test on Thursday after he developed flu-like symptoms.