Home / Cities / 13 families evacuated in Thane after 20-year-old building develops cracks

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 01:50 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

Thirteen families were evacuated after a four-storied building at Thane’s Kopat area developed cracks on Thursday night.

Eight of the evacuated families are those residing at the 20-year-old Sai Anand Apartment, while five families live in the adjacent chawls. The families from the two chawls were shifted to a civic school. The building which house nine flats and three shops has been sealed now.

Police officers from Rabodi, the Thane regional disaster management cell and fire brigade rushed to the site for evacuation after residents alerted them about the cracks. “Late on Thursday night, the building’s wall that was adjacent to Salunkhe and Bhoir chawls emerged huge cracks. So we evacuated 13 families from the building as well as the two chawls and sealed the area,” said Santosh Kadam, chief, regional disaster management cell, Thane.

The building was issued a notice five years ago, the civic body said.



“Apart from those evacuated, there were three more families who are currently at their villages. This building was given a notice in 2015, stating it was in a dangerous condition. However, some repair work was undertaken after which residents continued to stay. We will conduct a structural audit of the building soon,” said SR Patole, assistant municipal commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation.

