13 fresh Covid-19 cases in Himachal, count mounts to 1,430

Thirteen people, including three members of a family, tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the state’s tally to 1,430, officials said on Saturday.

Six cases were reported in Kangra, three in Una, two in Shimla and one each in Kullu and Mandi.

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said a 28-year-old woman and her 24-year-old brother, who had returned from Chandigarh on July 9, have tested positive in Noun village of Thural area. Their 52-year-old mother who was at home and came in their direct contact has also contracted the disease. The mother has co-morbidities and was shifted to Covid Hospital in Dharamshala while the brother-sister duo was admitted to a Covid-care centre in Baijnath.

Besides, a 52-year-old paramilitary personnel from Harot village of Jaisinghpur has been infected with the virus. He returned from Kanker in Chhattisgarh. A 64-year-old man, who had returned from Delhi on July 10, was found positive late on Friday.

In Mandi district, a migrant labourer from Bihar has tested positive in Seraj area. Two cases have been reported in Shimla and one in Kullu.

Three cases were reported in Una late on Friday. These include two men, who returned from Kuwait—a 25-year-old from Kuthar Kalan village of Una and another 26-year-old from Nangal Khurd of Haroli sub-division. Both of them returned on July 10 and were institutionally quarantined. The third patient is a 23-year-old from Pandoga of Haroli who had returned from Gurugram.

Special secretary (health) Nipun Jindal said active cases in the state stand at 383 while 1,021 patients have been cured till date. Also, 1,13,051 samples have been tested in the state so far.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 328 cases, followed by Solan with 290 cases. Hamirpur has 278 cases, Una 151, Chamba 78, Shimla 71, Bilaspur 63, Sirmaur 58, Mandi 47, Kinnaur 39, Kullu 20 and Lahaul-Spiti district four.

SHIMLA’S BOILEAUGANJ MARKET SEALED

The district administration has sealed the Boileauganj Bazar on the outskirts of Shimla after four people who returned from Kashmir tested positive in the area late on Friday. Traffic has been diverted through Chakkar area and traffic flow towards Summerhill has been diverted through Chaura Maidan.

Meanwhile, Nahan town, the administrative headquarters of Sirmaur district, has also been sealed after 10 people from Govindgarh locality were found infected. The patients were closely related and attended a marriage where they came in contact with an infected woman.