13 inmates test Covid-19 positive at juvenile home in Gautam Budh Nagar

NOIDA As many as 13 inmates of juvenile home in Gautam Budh Nagar have tested Covid-19 positive during the mass surveillance drive in the district.

GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said that all the infected inmates have been sent to Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) for treatment.

“Samples of all the inmates and staff of the observation home were taken on Thursday through rapid antigen kits. Out of 163 inmates and 17 staff, 13 inmates have been found Covid-19 positive. For those who have tested negative, we are trying to get their samples tested through lab-based reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR),” DM said.

Suhas further said that chief development officer Anil Kumar Singh, along with district panchayati raj officer and health workers, visited the observation home on Saturday. “Each inmate has been given two masks and a bottle of hand sanitizer. We have also asked the health officials to sanitize the whole premises,” he said.

Dharmendra Maurya, caretaker of the observation home, said that seven of the infected inmates were new to the correction centre and had been serving the two-week mandatory isolation in two separate rooms on the campus.

“It appears that the infection has spread due to the use of common toilets. We are now taking special care of remaining inmates as they are now being served lukewarm water and tea. As a precautionary step, we have removed water coolers from the common area,” Maurya said.

Meanwhile, district probation officer Atul Kumar Soni, who is the official in-charge of the observation home, claimed that out of 13 inmates who had tested positive on Thursday, eight have been declared negative through RT-PCR test. “As the rapid antigen testing is not much credible, we conducted their RT-PCR tests. Eight have been found negative, while the reports of remaining five are still awaited,” he said.

However, contradicting Soni’s claims, district chief medical officer Dr Deepak Ohri said that if a person tests positive on rapid antigen kit, there is no scope to cross-examine it. “We conduct RT-PCR test for only the person who has tested negative through rapid antigen test,” he said.