13 new cases in Panvel take tally to 156
Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 13 new Covid cases on Sunday, taking the total cases to 156. Five members of a family from Kharghar have tested positive. One of the family members...
Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 13 new Covid cases on Sunday, taking the total cases to 156.
Five members of a family from Kharghar have tested positive. One of the family members works at BKC in Mumbai and had tested positive. Two women from a policeman’s family living at Kamothe tested positive. The policeman had tested positive earlier.
Some of the other new cases are a 49-year-old resident of Kharghar who works as a clerk in APMC fruit market; a 41-year-old NMMC nurse from Kalamboli; a 46-year-old KEM hospital nurse living in Kamothe has tested positive; a 49-year-old resident of Panvel, who works as a pharmacist in Mumbai, has tested positive.