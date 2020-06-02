13 staffers in L-G’s office test positive for Covid-19

New Delhi: At least 13 employees in Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s office, Raj Niwas, have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), an official spokesperson said on Tuesday.

However, Baijal himself was not tested, because tracing teams found that the L-G had no contact with any of the infected staffers.

According to a Raj Niwas spokesperson, the first case came to light after a junior assistant officer from the extended branch of the office contracted the infection from his father.

After the first case was detected, all 300 employees of the office in Civil Lines were tested, and 13 results returned positive.

“The first employee who tested positive was asymptomatic and so was coming to work. As a result, others who came in contact with him contracted the infection. But, the situation is under control because none of them are in a serious condition,” said the spokesperson.

All 13 have been put under home quarantine as per the Centre’s guidelines, the spokesperson added.

“The L-G was not tested for Covid because the surveillance teams did not find any link to him during contact tracing. Him apart, every senior and junior employee has been tested,” the spokesperson said.

The official further stated that the L-G office is not being sealed and that frequent disinfection drives are being carried out.

In the evening, Baijal tweeted, “Deeply concerned about health of officials of my secretariat who tested positive for COVID-19 Health of all officials is stable & is being closely monitored. All of these officials were working tirelessly in these difficult times shoulder to shoulder with other frontline workers.”

“I applaud their commitment towards work & pray for their speedy recovery. All precautionary measures to contain spread of Covid-19 to continue strictly as per govt protocol,” he said in another tweet.

“All protocols laid down by the ICMR [Indian Council of Medical Research] and the Delhi government are being followed here,” the L-G’s office said.

The infections at Baijal’s office come just a day after a NITI Aayog official who worked in the body’s Delhi office tested positive for Covid-19. The third floor of the office was sealed on Monday for sanitisation .

Earlier this week, at least two officials working at the headquarters of the Union ministry of external affairs tested positive for the infectious disease as well.

The L-G on Tuesday also held a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) review meeting at his office that was attended by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, revenue minister Kailash Gahlot, Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev and Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava, among other senior officials.