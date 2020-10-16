Sections
Home / Cities / 13-year-old among five Covid fatalities in Ludhiana

13-year-old among five Covid fatalities in Ludhiana

As per information, the girl was suffering from acute kidney injury and died at Christian Medical College and Hospital of the virus

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The district’s active cases count is 350. (AP)

Five persons succumbed to Covid-19 in Ludhiana even as 68 others tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Thursday. Among the deceased was a 13-year-old girl of Sandhu Sunder Singh Colony.

As per information, the girl was suffering from acute kidney injury and died at Christian Medical College and Hospital of the virus. Apart from that, a 37-year-old woman of Shimlapuri, a 57-year-old woman of Gurpal Nagar, a 60-year-old male from Khanna and a 62-year-old woman of Phallonwal village also lost their battle to the virus.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said a total of 19,552 cases have been reported in the district till date. While the toll currently stands at 817, a total of 19, 484 patients have recovered from the virus. The district’s active cases count is 350.

