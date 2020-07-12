Sections
Home / Cities / 13-year-old boy commits suicide in Zirakpur

13-year-old boy commits suicide in Zirakpur

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 21:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

A 13-year-old boy on Sunday committed suicide at his residence at Swastik Vihar in Zirakpur by hanging from the ceiling fan.

The deceased’s brother found him and rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Assistant sub-inspector Ramesh Lal said that when the incident took place, the victim’s parents were not at home, while his elder brother was sleeping in another room.

According to the police, the deceased used to watch a lot of videos surrounding the suicide of film actor Sushant Singh Rajput and it was possible that he took the extreme step on the same lines. The body has been placed in the mortuary of Chandigarh Sector 32 hospital.



