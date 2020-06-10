13-year-old found dead inside house at Bibwewadi

Sections
Updated: Jun 10, 2020 21:29 IST

By Shalaka Shinde,

PUNE A 13-year-old boy was found dead at his house in Bibwewadi, police officials said on Wednesday.

The local police suspect that the boy hung himself on Tuesday, after his mother restricted him from watching television. The teenager, according to police, habitually watched cartoons on TV.

The boy lived with his mother and sister in a two-storied shanty in Adarsh chawl, Bibwewadi.

According to police, on Tuesday morning, as the boy and his sister were eating breakfast, the boy switched on the television to watch cartoons.



The mother asked his sister to switch off the television after which, the boy went upstairs, while the mum and sister remained downstairs.

“When the sister finished her food and went upstairs she found him hanging by her scarf, as per their statement,” said Vishwanath Shinde, constable at Bibwewadi police station, who is investigating the incident.

The incident has been recorded as an accidental death.

The boy attended a local government school and was to enter Class 8.

“He had threatened to do this two years ago as well, according to his family members and neighbours. Back then, the television was the reason, but the neighbours heard the altercation and intervened,” said Shinde.

The father of the teen does not live with the family, police said.

