13-year-old sexually assaulted in south-east Delhi slum

New Delhi

A 13-year-old girl from a slum cluster in south-east Delhi was allegedly raped by an 18-year-old man from the same locality, police said.

A case of rape was registered against the man following a medical examination of the girl on her family’s complaint. Efforts to arrest the man are under way, police said.

According to the police, the girl’s father filed a written police complaint on Thursday night against one of his neighbours and his friend for allegedly luring his 13-year-old daughter on some pretext and raping her.

The girl was taken for a medical examination and sexual assault was confirmed.

“Based on the man’s complaint, a case under IPC section 376 (rape) and under POCSO Act was registered against the man,” said a police officer who wished not to be named.

A police team that went to arrest the 18-year-old found that he was absconding.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena said his teams were probing the matter and that the suspect would soon be arrested. “The role of the other man has not surfaced so far in the sexual assault. The matter is being probed,” Meena said.