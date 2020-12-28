Sections
14% applicants give recruitment exam for master cadre in English a miss

A total of 782 applicants appeared in the exam

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 23:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Candidates appearing in the test at Government School in Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, on Monday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Over 132 candidates skipped the recruitment test of master cadre in English that was conducted at three examination centres in the city government schools on Monday. A total of 782 applicants appeared in the exam.

At Government Model Senior Secondary Smart School, Punjab Agricultural University, 384 candidates appeared in the exam while 37 skipped it; at Shaheed E-Azam Sukhdev Thapar Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Bharat Nagar Chowk, 135 out of 164 applicants took the test; and at Government Senior Secondary School, Boys, Jawahar Nagar, out of 300 applicants, 37 remained absent.

The exam was held between 9.30am to 12 noon and comprised 150 multiple-choice questions.

Rajinder Kaur, DEO elementary, who is handling the additional charge of DEO, secondary, said, “The exam was conducted smoothly at all the centres.”

