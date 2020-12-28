14% applicants give recruitment exam for master cadre in English a miss
A total of 782 applicants appeared in the exam
Over 132 candidates skipped the recruitment test of master cadre in English that was conducted at three examination centres in the city government schools on Monday. A total of 782 applicants appeared in the exam.
At Government Model Senior Secondary Smart School, Punjab Agricultural University, 384 candidates appeared in the exam while 37 skipped it; at Shaheed E-Azam Sukhdev Thapar Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Bharat Nagar Chowk, 135 out of 164 applicants took the test; and at Government Senior Secondary School, Boys, Jawahar Nagar, out of 300 applicants, 37 remained absent.
The exam was held between 9.30am to 12 noon and comprised 150 multiple-choice questions.
Rajinder Kaur, DEO elementary, who is handling the additional charge of DEO, secondary, said, “The exam was conducted smoothly at all the centres.”