Sections
Home / Cities / 14 fresh cases take Punjab count to 344

14 fresh cases take Punjab count to 344

Jalandhar topped the Tuesday’s tally with seven cases, followed by two each from Mohali, SBS Nagar and Tarn Taran , and one from Hoshiarpur

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 00:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Fourteen new Covid-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the number of patients in the state to 344. Jalandhar topped the Tuesday’s tally with seven cases, followed by two each from Mohali, SBS Nagar and Tarn Taran , and one from Hoshiarpur.

Jalandhar nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr TPS Sandhu, said with this, 85 cases have been reported in the district so far, highest in the sate.

Health officials in Jalandhar said a 40-year-old man of Bhagat Singh Colony and two of his elderly family members were found positive for the virus, besides a 38-year-old man and his two kids aged 12 and 10 of Hargobind Nagar in Basti Guzzan, and a 48-year-old daughter-in-law of a 65-year-old woman patient of Jawala Nagar.

In SBS Nagar, a 24-year-old man and his 50-year-old mother were found infected. They are the contact of 25-year-old Balachaur truck driver who was tested positive on Sunday.



Mohali reported two cases on Tuesday after a gap of five days. Both the patients are from district’s hotspot Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi. The first patient, a 47-year-old man, is the brother of the woman sarpanch who had tested positive for coronavirus infection, too. Another person, infected is 60 year old, who is also related to the sarpanch’s family.

In Tarn Taran, two more Hazur Sahib pilgrims were tested positive, while another Nanded returnee was found infected in Hoshiarpur.

Jalandhar man who infected 35, cured

Jasbir Singh, 40, from Raja Garden area of Jalandhar, who works in a vernacular daily and allegedly infected more than 35 people, including 19 co-workers, recovered of the infection on Tuesday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 54
Apr 29, 2020 11:58 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Amazon India now offers instant credit to users with Pay Later service
Apr 29, 2020 11:56 IST
Covid-19: Air India, Indian Navy on standby to evacuate Indians from Gulf
Apr 29, 2020 11:55 IST
YouTube expands fact-check feature to US video searches during pandemic
Apr 29, 2020 11:48 IST
CBSE says no change in decision regarding holding of Class 10th, 12th board exams
Apr 29, 2020 11:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.