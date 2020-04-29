14 fresh cases take Punjab count to 344

Fourteen new Covid-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the number of patients in the state to 344. Jalandhar topped the Tuesday’s tally with seven cases, followed by two each from Mohali, SBS Nagar and Tarn Taran , and one from Hoshiarpur.

Jalandhar nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr TPS Sandhu, said with this, 85 cases have been reported in the district so far, highest in the sate.

Health officials in Jalandhar said a 40-year-old man of Bhagat Singh Colony and two of his elderly family members were found positive for the virus, besides a 38-year-old man and his two kids aged 12 and 10 of Hargobind Nagar in Basti Guzzan, and a 48-year-old daughter-in-law of a 65-year-old woman patient of Jawala Nagar.

In SBS Nagar, a 24-year-old man and his 50-year-old mother were found infected. They are the contact of 25-year-old Balachaur truck driver who was tested positive on Sunday.

Mohali reported two cases on Tuesday after a gap of five days. Both the patients are from district’s hotspot Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi. The first patient, a 47-year-old man, is the brother of the woman sarpanch who had tested positive for coronavirus infection, too. Another person, infected is 60 year old, who is also related to the sarpanch’s family.

In Tarn Taran, two more Hazur Sahib pilgrims were tested positive, while another Nanded returnee was found infected in Hoshiarpur.

Jalandhar man who infected 35, cured

Jasbir Singh, 40, from Raja Garden area of Jalandhar, who works in a vernacular daily and allegedly infected more than 35 people, including 19 co-workers, recovered of the infection on Tuesday.