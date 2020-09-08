Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Four more Murthal dhabas on Chandigarh-Delhi highway face closure after 14 employees test positive for Covid-19

Four more Murthal dhabas on Chandigarh-Delhi highway face closure after 14 employees test positive for Covid-19

After 81 cases were reported from two dhabas last week, the health department got down to collecting samples from more dhabas in Murthal in Haryana’s Sonepat district

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 10:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

The Haryana health department has collected 950 samples from various dhabas along the Delhi-Chandigarh national highway in Murthal over the past week .and Nearly 100 workers of these food outlets have been found infected with coronavirus. (HT file photo)

Four more dhabas (roadside eateries) at Murthal in Sonepat district on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway face closure after 14 workers there tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19), officials said on Tuesday.

Last week, 81 employees of two dhabas, namely Amrik Sukhdev dhaba and Garam Dharam, had tested positive. The food outlets were sealed and a sanitisation drive was carried out.

The health department got down to collecting samples from more dhabas in an 8km stretch in Murthal and found five workers of Pahalwan Dhaba, three from Kubair Hotel, one each from Jhilmil and Aahuja dhabas besides four others tested positive on Monday evening.

A health official said these outlets and hotels would be sealed for sanitisation.



“We have collected 950 samples from various dhabas over the past week and nearly 100 workers have been found to be infected with coronavirus,” the official said.

Set along the highway that connects Delhi with Haryana, Punjab and beyond, the dhabas of Murthal are popular halt points for travellers. Samples of employees were collected after videos surfaced on social media recently, showing Covid-19 guidelines being flouted at these eating joints.

NO CASE AGAINST OWNERS

The Sonepat district administration is yet to register a case against the owners of these dhabas for violating social distancing norms.

Sonepat deputy commissioner Shyam Lal Punia declined comment on the issue.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Face-off at Rechin La leads to scuffle with aggressive PLA. Situation tense but ground commanders talking
Sep 08, 2020 08:26 IST
Congress to give final shape to its Parliament strategy today
Sep 08, 2020 08:55 IST
LIVE: China acted in open, transparent manner on Covid, says Prez Xi Jinping
Sep 08, 2020 10:32 IST
Russia releases first batch of Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V into public
Sep 08, 2020 07:17 IST

latest news

Swara defends Rhea, says ‘evidence that Sushant’s family lied is emerging’
Sep 08, 2020 10:38 IST
Brexit flare-up is seen spurring demand for UK’s bond offering
Sep 08, 2020 10:29 IST
Gold and silver prices fall, tracking declines in global rates
Sep 08, 2020 10:29 IST
France’s first Black opera star Christiane Eda-Pierre dies at 88
Sep 08, 2020 10:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.