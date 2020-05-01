Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 14 new Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh; 12 of them are from hotspot Bapu Dham Colony

In one week, 37 cases have been reported from the congested Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26, where the chain of transmission was first detected when a 30-year-old operation theatre attendant of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, tested positive

Updated: May 01, 2020 12:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Twelve new cases were reported from the congested Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26, where the chain of transmission was first detected when a 30-year-old operation theatre attendant of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, and resident of the area tested positive (HT PHOTO)

Chandigarh: Fourteen people tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday morning, taking the total number of coronavirus patients so far in Chandigarh to 88.

Twelve new cases were reported from the congested Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26, where the chain of transmission was first detected when a 30-year-old operation theatre attendant of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, and resident of the area tested positive.

In one week, 37 people from the colony have tested positive.

The new cases include children. Six patients are reported from one family and six from other households.



A three-and-a-half-year-old child has tested positive in Sector 30, Chandigarh, while a patient undergoing cardiac treatment at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research have tested positive. The 67-year-old is a resident of Sector 15-A.

