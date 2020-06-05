Sections
Home / Cities / 14 of 26-member family test negative in Pune after index case contracts Covid-19; docs point to time of contact testing

14 of 26-member family test negative in Pune after index case contracts Covid-19; docs point to time of contact testing

PUNE Fourteen members of a family tested negative for Covid-19 infection after their 60-year-old relative contracted the virus. On contact tracing the family, 12 of the 26-member family tested...

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 23:02 IST

By Steffy Thevar,

PUNE Fourteen members of a family tested negative for Covid-19 infection after their 60-year-old relative contracted the virus. On contact tracing the family, 12 of the 26-member family tested positive for the virus, including the senior citizen. Doctors caution that the number of negatives was possible because of test timing, which is usually the next day. The highest chances of infection is on the fourth or fifth day.

The patient who was admitted at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH) showed initial signs of sore throat and sneezing. The patient got himself tested and result showed positive. Soon, the family was contact traced and only 11 tested positive. Those who tested negative were mostly young and did not report any comorbidity.

When the patient’s condition was deteriorating, the family also opted for Ayurvedic treatment after consulting the treating doctor. The Ayurvedic treatment was done under Dr Yogesh Bendale of Rasayu Ayurved clinic. Dr Bendale said, “The real strength of Ayurveda lies in its multi-system biology approach and patient-centric approach. It acts in sync with body’s own defence mechanism and thus can be of a great use in critical cases as well. He believes that body’s immune system plays a critical role in management of Covid-19 infection. Currently, in absence of any potential and effective antivirus therapy, the main focus of treatment is towards providing symptomatic management and supportive therapies, while the body fights with the virus. Thus, when we are so much dependent on body’s own defence mechanism, it becomes pertinent to boost the endogenous mechanism and accelerate recovery.”

After undergoing Ayurvedic treatment along with conventional medicine, the 60-year-old, who was admitted on May 12, was discharged on May 24.



Dr Parikshit Prayag, Covid-19 specialist at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital said, “The time of testing is very crucial as most of the close contacts of a Covid-19 positive patient are tested the very next day, whereas the highest chances of infection is on the fourth or fifth day. It is very less likely that the virus may show symptoms on the very next day. Also, as the pandemic grows within the community, it becomes difficult to keep track of the source of the infection and so cluster handling becomes difficult. The current guidelines do not state for repeat testing of asymptomatic close contacts, but only symptomatic ones.”

He said that while the chances of any person being infected remains the same irrespective of age or comorbidity condition. However, the way the virus behaves in body differs. Dr Prasad Rajhans, intensivist at DMH and also a part of the Pune’s task force for Covid-19 said, “There could be multiple reasons why someone who despite coming in contact with a positive person would test negative. It depends on multiple factors like immunity of the individual. asymptomatic carriers, timing of the swab collection and test and also the sensitivity of test.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Unlock 1: Luxury hotels in Ludhiana to keep doors closed, mid-segment chains keeping fingers crossed
Jun 05, 2020 23:29 IST
Bengal to plant over 85 million saplings to restore cyclone Amphan’s damage
Jun 05, 2020 23:21 IST
India’s 2022 WC qualifying round match rescheduled to October 8
Jun 05, 2020 23:20 IST
Pulkit Samrat: Rather than getting anxious, figure out ways to cope up
Jun 05, 2020 23:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.