Sections
Home / Cities / 14-yr-old Ludhiana girl suffocates to death while playing with rope swing

14-yr-old Ludhiana girl suffocates to death while playing with rope swing

The child was playing with an indoor swing hanging from a grill in the ceiling

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 18:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

In a freak accident, a 14-year-old girl suffocated to death after getting stuck in an indoor swing at her house in Ravidas Colony of Mullanpur Dakha on Saturday evening.

The child’s father, a vegetable vendor, was away at work, while her mother was finishing chores outside when the accident took place. Her siblings, a sister, 16, and two brothers, aged 12 and six, were on the terrace.

The deceased was a student of Class 9 at a government school in Dakha village.

Her mother told the police that they had a rope swing installed in a ceiling grill. She was clearing the garbage outside, while her 14-year-old daughter was playing inside. On returning indoors, she was shocked to see her unconscious daughter stuck in the swing.



As the woman raised the alarm, neighbours rushed to her aid and rescued the child, but she was already dead.

The police were informed and the body was sent to the Ludhiana civil hospital for autopsy.

Inspector Prem Singh, station house officer (SHO), Dakha police station, said prima facie, it appeared to be an accident. They had started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 19:39 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

‘Riding my bicycle for 60-70km; planning to try out rock climbing’
Apr 27, 2020 20:14 IST
Bengal’s first private cancer hospital ostracised as patient tests Covid-19+
Apr 27, 2020 20:16 IST
Rafael Nadal doesn’t see tennis back soon, is worried about injuries
Apr 27, 2020 20:12 IST
Covid-19 outbreak: Tripura witnesses first wedding amidst lockdown
Apr 27, 2020 20:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.