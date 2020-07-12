Sections
Home / Cities / 140 govt schools in Punjab to get funds to install incinerators to dispose sanitary napkins

140 govt schools in Punjab to get funds to install incinerators to dispose sanitary napkins

The incinerator burns sanitary napkins into ashes and this way basic sanitation facilities can be provided to female students.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 22:53 IST

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times Ludhaina

For proper disposal of sanitary napkins, funds of ₹34 lakh have been sent to 140 senior secondary schools across the state to get incinerator machines installed in girl’s toilets.

Ludhiana district has received ₹5.7 lakh from the state and the amount, ₹24, 871 each, will be transferred to 23 senior secondary schools by Monday for the installation of the incinerators.

The step was taken by the director general of the school education (DGSE) office to promote better hygiene practices in government schools. A letter in this regard was issued by the school education secretary, Krishan Kumar, to the districts and funds were transferred to districts, which will be e-transferred to the schools to purchase the machines.

There are 342 government senior and high schools in the district out of which 100 senior secondary schools of Ludhiana already have the incinerator machines, either donated by NGOs or businessmen in the last two years.



SCHOOLS WITH MOST GIRL POPULATION SELECTED

According to the DGSE office, the authorities selected those schools which are either girl’s schools or the ones who have more strength of girl students. The school principals have been instructed to spend the funds by maintaining a record and take two years annual maintenance contract to get the machines serviced.

The incinerator burns sanitary napkins into ashes and this way basic sanitation facilities can be provided to female students.

Manju Bhardwaj, a smart school coordinator, said, “I will send the names of schools without incinerators to the head office for approval. The funds will be sent to these schools once we receive consent from the higher authorities.”

The school principals have stated that this way the toilets can be kept clean because sanitary napkins are normally thrown in washrooms by students which is unhygienic. Female teachers and girls will be trained to use the machine.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

No reason for BJP to cheer, Cong govt in Rajasthan will complete full term: Surjewala
Jul 13, 2020 01:15 IST
Cops in 31-40 age group worst-hit: Report
Jul 13, 2020 01:14 IST
Indian diaspora groups in UK stage protest against ‘expansionist’ China
Jul 13, 2020 01:03 IST
Monsoon care for furries: Don’t let their muddy paws create a mess
Jul 13, 2020 00:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.