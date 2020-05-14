146 passengers arrive in Ludhiana from New Delhi on Jammu Tawi train

As many as 146 passengers arrived in Ludhiana on the Jammu Tawi (02425) train that started from New Delhi at 9.10pm on Wednesday night. This is the first passenger train, barring Shramik trains, to have arrived here since the coronavirus-induced lockdown imposed in the country in March. Ludhiana is the only station in the Ferozepur division where the trains stops.

Soon after passengers arrived on Platform Number 1, four teams of the health department officials screened them and sent them to 14-day home quarantine.

Railway authorities also sanitised the train with sodium hypochlorite mixture and screened 120 passengers who boarded the train from here during the 10-minute halt. The passengers, who were to board from Ludhiana, were asked to reach the station 90 minutes before the arrival of the train. They were allowed to board only after proper screening and sanitisation of the train.

Passengers were also asked to carry their own food and water and observe social distancing norms on the train, as well as the station. The passengers were also asked to follow guidelines under the National Directives for Covid-19 Management, which include wearing a mask, at the entry of the railway station, as well as during their travel.

Tarun Kumar, station director, said, “The Rajdhani super-fast special train reached Platform 1 last night and around 146 passengers de-boarded from the train. During the 10-minute halt time at the station, the train was sanitised and then 120 passengers boarded the train to reach Jammu from here.”