Sections
Home / Cities / 15,000 migrants got jobs or left city, says Greater Noida authority as those seeking free meals reduce

15,000 migrants got jobs or left city, says Greater Noida authority as those seeking free meals reduce

The Greater Noida authority said at least 15,000 migrant labourers have left the city or joined work as the number of those seeking free meals provided by the administration has reduced.As compared...

Updated: May 14, 2020 23:48 IST

By Vinod Rajput,

The Greater Noida authority said at least 15,000 migrant labourers have left the city or joined work as the number of those seeking free meals provided by the administration has reduced.

As compared to 45,000 people being fed earlier, the authority now supplies food to about 30,000 migrant workers daily.

“The others have either left for their home towns or started work at construction sites that resumed operations after the lockdown norms were relaxed on May 4,” Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority, said.

Since the nationwide lockdown started on May 25, the Greater Noida authority started serving food to migrant daily wage earners who were left jobless as construction sites and factories shut down. The authority had set up four kitchens -- two each in Greater Noida East and Greater Noida West -- to serve two meals daily to migrants and others.



)n May 4, after the lockdown norms were eased to allow construction sites and factories to resume operations, these enterprises took back some of the jobless migrant workers. So far, the authority has allowed 524 factories and 137 construction sites to resume operations. The factories have engaged 27,704 workers and the construction sites have employed 15,527 workers, the Noida authority officials said.

Officials said that the number of needy people, who avail of the free food has decreased rapidly over the past few days.

“Most migrant workers want to leave the city as and when they get an opportunity and transport facilities. The work at all factories is yet to resume due to restrictions still in place. We feel that a majority of workers have left for their home towns,” Pankaj Singh, president, Greater Noida industry association, said.\

Construction sites are yet to start full-fledged work due to some riders in place when permission was granted by the authority.

“We started work with the workers available at the site. But we are yet to sufficient number of workers, construction material and the required skilled labour to resume full-fledged operations,” RK Arora, president, National Real Estate Development Council (Uttar Pradesh), a builders’ group, said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
May 14, 2020 20:12 IST
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
May 14, 2020 21:49 IST
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
May 14, 2020 20:11 IST

latest news

Sanofi CEO pledges virus vaccine for all after French backlash
May 15, 2020 01:25 IST
Tara Sharma: I had already reinvented myself to work from home 10 years ago
May 15, 2020 00:49 IST
Is Internet activism hurting youth in lockdown?
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
Two Chandigarh residents held for not wearing face mask
May 15, 2020 00:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.